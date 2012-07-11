(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Overview

-- The Portuguese government has subscribed to a hybrid issue by Banco BPI S.A. (BPI) as part of the bank's recapitalization plan.

-- We believe this support provides the bank with greater cushions although we do not include it in our assessment of capital.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term ratings on BPI and its core subsidiary Banco Portugues de Investimento S.A.

-- We are lowering our issue ratings on the bank's preferred stock and placing on CreditWatch negative our issue rating on nondeferrable subordinated debt to reflect a possible EU restriction on payment of coupons following the state aid.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation of a difficult economic and operating environment in Portugal, which we believe could weaken BPI's stand-alone credit profile.

Rating Action

On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB-/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Portugal-based Banco BPI S.A. (BPI) and its "core" subsidiary Banco Portugues de Investimento S.A. The outlook is negative.

We lowered our issue ratings on BPI's preferred stock to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, we are placing our 'B-' issue ratings on BPI's nondeferrable subordinated debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The affirmation follows the Portuguese government's subscription to BPI's EUR1.5 billion hybrid issue, as part of the bank's recapitalization plan to meet the higher capital requirements that the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the Bank of Portugal have imposed on Portuguese banks.