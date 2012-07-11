(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 - Overview
-- The Portuguese government has subscribed to a hybrid issue by Banco BPI S.A.
(BPI) as part of the bank's recapitalization plan.
-- We believe this support provides the bank with greater cushions although we do not
include it in our assessment of capital.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term ratings on BPI and its core subsidiary
Banco Portugues de Investimento S.A.
-- We are lowering our issue ratings on the bank's preferred stock and placing on
CreditWatch negative our issue rating on nondeferrable subordinated debt to reflect a possible
EU restriction on payment of coupons following the state aid.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation of a difficult economic and operating
environment in Portugal, which we believe could weaken BPI's stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB-/B' long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Portugal-based Banco BPI S.A. (BPI) and its "core"
subsidiary Banco Portugues de Investimento S.A. The outlook is negative.
We lowered our issue ratings on BPI's preferred stock to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. At the same
time, we are placing our 'B-' issue ratings on BPI's nondeferrable subordinated debt on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The affirmation follows the Portuguese government's subscription to BPI's EUR1.5 billion
hybrid issue, as part of the bank's recapitalization plan to meet the higher capital
requirements that the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the Bank of Portugal have imposed on
Portuguese banks.