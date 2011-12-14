UPDATE 3-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has revised the Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of four Uzbekistan-based state-owned banks - OJSC Agrobank, Asaka Bank, Microcreditbank and Uzpromstroybank, to 'B-' from 'No Floor'. At the same time, the agency has maintained Agrobank's ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the other banks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The revision of the SRFs follows the improved availability of macroeconomic and financial data, which has enabled the agency to assess the credit profile of the Uzbekistan sovereign. In Fitch's view, the sovereign's ability to provide assistance is supported by its strong external finances, stable budget surplus and low levels of government debt. The sovereign's resources are considerable relative to the size of the national banking sector, whose liabilities were equal to an estimated 32% of GDP at end-9M11 and consisted mainly of deposits of domestic customers and placements by government bodies. According to the IMF, Uzbekistan's sovereign foreign currency reserves are forecast to reach USD19.8bn by end-2011, which exceeds external banking liabilities by an estimated 10x.
At the same time, Fitch's assessmment of the sovereign's ability to support the banks also takes into account Uzbekistan's structural weaknesses, low diversification of the economy and high political risks.
Fitch believes that in most instances, the authorities would have a high propensity to provide assistance to the state-controlled banks if required. This view is based on the close integration of the banks with the state, which is reflected by the direct and indirect control of majority stakes in the banks by the authorities, significant volumes of state-directed and policy lending, and the high proportion of funding provided by state agencies or state-controlled companies. At the same time, the agency considers that support in foreign currency may be provided in a less timely manner in light of existing convertibility regulations, which constrains the SRFs at 'B-'. The 'B' Long-term local currency IDRs of the banks are underpinned by the greater reliability of support in local currency.
The RWN on Agrobank's ratings continues to reflect Fitch's concerns about the bank's financial position, which may be negatively affected by a potential contingent liability resulting from an ongoing litigation process (see "Fitch Places OJSC Agrobank on Rating Watch Negative" published 31 October 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has been informed that a potential UZS300bn-350bn equity injection for the bank is being discussed at the government level, and expects to resolve the RWN after receiving more information about the contingent liability and following the formal announcement of the recapitalisation plans.
The rating actions are as follows:
Asaka Bank and Uzpromstroybank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' with Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' with Stable Outlook
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor'
Individual Rating: 'D/E' unaffected
Viability Rating: 'b-' unaffected
Microcreditbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' with Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' with Stable Outlook
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor'
Individual Rating: 'D/E' unaffected
OJSC Agrobank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B-' maintained on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B' maintained on RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B' maintained on RWN
Short-term local currency IDR: 'B' maintained on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor'; placed on RWN
Individual Rating: 'D/E' RWN unaffected
Viability Rating: 'b-' RWN unaffected
BEIJING Chinese industry called on Saturday for talks with the United States to seek an end to anti-dumping duties imposed on its exports of large washing machines, state news agency Xinhua reported.
MANILA The Philippines' Catholic Church assailed President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs for creating a "reign of terror" among the poor, in sermons read out at Saturday services that will be repeated to congregations across the country on Sunday.