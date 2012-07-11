BRIEF-TGS and Schlumberger announce joint program
* TGS-Nopec and Schlumberger today announced a new multi- and wide-azimuth (m-waz) multiclient reimaging program in highly prospective central U.S. Gulf of Mexico
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Adecco S.A. ----------------------------------- 11-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Help supply
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 006754
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Oct-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
18-Jan-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
09-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Switzerland-headquartered Adecco S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its business risk profile as "satisfactory". This is supported by the group's leading position in the global staffing industry, widespread geographic coverage, and a strong presence in the fairly high-margin subsegment of specialized and professional staffing. Further support for the rating comes from Adecco's moderate financial policy and "intermediate" financial risk profile, underpinned by generally healthy cash flow generation and low capital expenditure (capex) requirements.
These factors are partially offset by the staffing industry's cyclical and competitive nature, low barriers to entry, and the resulting constrained pricing flexibility. Economic uncertainty in established markets like Europe could, in our view, result in increased cyclicality of revenues. Additionally, the temporary staffing market is characterized by low EBITA margins relative to other business service companies.
* TGS-Nopec and Schlumberger today announced a new multi- and wide-azimuth (m-waz) multiclient reimaging program in highly prospective central U.S. Gulf of Mexico
BERLIN, Feb 23 France and Germany on Thursday called on the management of General Motors and PSA Group to give a "long-term perspective" for all production sites in the proposed acquisition of Opel from the U.S. carmaker.
PARIS, Feb 23 France and Germany share common concerns about the impact on jobs from PSA Group's proposed tied-up with General Motor's Opel unit, the two countries' economy ministers said on Wednesday after talks in Paris.