July 11 -

Summary analysis -- Adecco S.A. ----------------------------------- 11-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Help supply

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 006754

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Oct-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

18-Jan-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

09-Apr-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Switzerland-headquartered Adecco S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its business risk profile as "satisfactory". This is supported by the group's leading position in the global staffing industry, widespread geographic coverage, and a strong presence in the fairly high-margin subsegment of specialized and professional staffing. Further support for the rating comes from Adecco's moderate financial policy and "intermediate" financial risk profile, underpinned by generally healthy cash flow generation and low capital expenditure (capex) requirements.

These factors are partially offset by the staffing industry's cyclical and competitive nature, low barriers to entry, and the resulting constrained pricing flexibility. Economic uncertainty in established markets like Europe could, in our view, result in increased cyclicality of revenues. Additionally, the temporary staffing market is characterized by low EBITA margins relative to other business service companies.