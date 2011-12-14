(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- The relatively high conversion trigger that the European Banking Authority has stipulated for contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) make the instruments more like equity, and therefore a potentially stronger form of capital. At the same time, a higher trigger for conversion is also likely to make the bonds less appealing to investors, says Fitch Ratings.

The EBA last week published a term sheet for CoCos that would count towards its temporary 9% core Tier 1 capital requirement for European banks. CoCos are bonds that automatically convert into common equity in specific circumstances - for CoCos issued under the EBA's requirements, this would be when a bank's core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

We believe this 7% trigger makes the CoCos more like equity, and therefore a potentially stronger form of capital, than similar debt that converts at a lower trigger point. More equity-like features mean a hybrid security is more likely to contribute to the ongoing viability of a bank and can increase the equity credit that Fitch assigns to hybrid securities when assessing a bank's capital structure.

However the 7% trigger also may make the CoCos less attractive to investors because if a bank's capital level begins to fall then there will only be a small cushion before the CoCos are forced to convert. Conversely, the price at which investors might be willing to buy CoCos issued under the EBA plan may not be attractive to banks wanting to issue debt.

In particular, that narrow buffer means those banks that would benefit most from issuing CoCos are the least likely to be able to do so. The banks that have so far sold CoCos or similar debt have generally been among the highest rated, including Credit Suisse and Rabobank. Lloyds was also able to raise capital in 2009 by swapping existing debt for new CoCos.

Other elements of the EBA's term sheet for CoCos also make the debt more equity-like, including a requirement that banks would have full discretion to cancel coupon payments at any time. The relatively short-time frame, which requires banks to submit a plan to their regulator by January 20 and to have raised the capital by the end of June, may also put banks off as funding markets remain disrupted.