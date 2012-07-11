(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following our review of the transaction, we have raised our rating on Panorama Alpha's class A notes.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn our rating on the class A notes at the issuer's request.

-- Panorama Alpha is a pan-European CRE CDO that closed in January 2009. As of April 2012, 34 senior secured real estate loans and two commercial mortgage B notes secured the notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AA- (sf)' its credit rating on pan-European commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction Panorama Alpha B.V.'s class A notes, and subsequently withdrew the rating at the issuer's request (see list below).

The legal maturity date of the transaction is January 2091. However, the transaction may be terminated on any payment date at the option of the subordinated noteholders. We understand that the subordinated noteholders notified the issuer of their intention to use their option rights to redeem the notes at par (in principal and interest), and that the class A noteholders agreed to this purchase. The transaction is expected to redeem on the July 25, 2012 payment date.

Following our review of the transaction's performance, we have raised our rating on the class A notes to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'. In our opinion, the level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes is adequate to support a 'AA- (sf)' rating. In this transaction, our rating remains constrained by the bank account provider (ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ; A+/Negative/A-1) in accordance with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012".

Subsequently, as per the issuer's request, we have withdrawn our rating on the class A notes.

Panorama Alpha is a pan-European CRE CDO transaction that closed in January 2009. As of April 2012, 34 senior secured real estate loans and two commercial mortgage B notes secured the notes.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

On June 4, we published a request for comment outlining our proposed criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology. The proposed criteria do not significantly change Standard & Poor's longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flow and value. We therefore anticipate limited impact for European outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology criteria are finalized.

However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology does not include certain market-specific adjustments. An application of these criteria to European Transactions will therefore be published when we release our updated rating criteria.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Panorama Alpha B.V.

EUR750 Million Deferrable-Interest Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Raised And Withdrawn

A AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

NR AA- (sf)

NR--Not rated.