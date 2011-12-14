(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Standard & Poor's Rating Services has lowered its rating on Indiana Bond Bank's 2008B junior waterworks bonds, issued for Carmel, Ind., to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook is stable.

"The downgrade reflects our view of the water utility's low liquidity levels and adequate coverage of annual debt service," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Corey Friedman.

The rating reflects our view of the following factors:

-- Participation in the Indianapolis economic base;

-- Very strong income levels; and

-- Regionally competitive water rates, even with additional rate increases planned.

In our opinion, the following factors constrain the rating:

-- Adequate coverage of annual debt service for senior and subordinate debt, with reliance on connection fees; and

-- Moderately high debt-to-plant ratios, with additional debt planned.

Carmel's waterworks system serves an estimated 27,377 users in Hamilton County, 15 miles north of downtown Indianapolis. The large amount of growth in the county has a substantial effect on the system's customer base, which has increased about 1.5% from 2009-2011. The system is very diverse, in our view, with the 10 leading users accounting for just 4% of 2010 system revenues. Unemployment levels in the city have typically been below average, at 6.6% in 2010 and at 6.1% in October 2011. The system is typically operating at 25% of its treatment capacity. The city's system is a distribution system, with Indianapolis providing water treatment.

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Carmel will make timely rate increases to help stabilize the system's financial position, especially given the city has additional capital plans, mostly funded by additional debt. The rating could face further stress if the utility were to see its financial position weaken beyond its already thin coverage and low liquidity levels. We believe upward rating movement is limited during the two-year outlook period.

