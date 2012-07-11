(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Solutions says that CDS liquidity in the three major regions is higher than it was one month ago, with European names seeing a bigger increase than those in North America, whilst Asia remained largely unchanged.

"Among European sovereigns, Germany has seen the biggest uptick in CDS liquidity, moving up 3 regional percentiles over the past month and 19 over the quarter, whilst overall Italy, Belgium and Spain remain in the top five most liquid global sovereigns," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions, New York.

"The market focus on Europe is reflected in corporate liquidity too, where CDS on BNP Paribas, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA are trading with the most liquidity amongst European corporate names," Allmendinger added.

In terms of spread movements, Fitch's Developed Market Sovereign Index shows that Cyprus, Portugal and Spain are at the widest levels in the index, while conversely Finland, Germany and the Netherlands are at the tightest. More generally, CDS on emerging market sovereigns are pricing well wide of those in developed markets, with the exception of the Eurozone CDS Index (countries in the European Monetary Union), which continues to price wide of the Emerging Market Sovereign Index.

The full Fitch Solutions' Global CDS liquidity scores commentary, which covers the top five most liquid CDS corporate names in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as the top five most liquid global sovereigns, is available at www.fitchratings.com under - "Fitch Solutions' Global Liquidity Scores Commentary Issue 68"

In general, the liquidity of a credit derivative asset increases when it is showing signs of financial stress in combination with a significant amount of debt outstanding and/or changes in its capital structure, including new issuance. The liquidity scores of assets have historically traded between 4 at the most liquid end, through to 29 at the least liquid end. Entities also tend to be more liquid when there is agreement about present value but disagreement about future value due to heightened uncertainty surrounding the entity.

Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Global CDS Liquidity and Indices Commentary - Issue 68

here