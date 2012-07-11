(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 -

Overview

-- South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging producer Mondi Group (Mondi) has agreed to acquire Germany-based flexible film and packaging manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia).

-- We assess the credit quality of Mondi as stronger than that of Nordenia.

-- We are therefore placing our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Nordenia on CreditWatch positive. We are also placing our 'B' issue rating on Nordenia's EUR280 million senior unsecured second-priority notes on CreditWatch positive.

-- The CreditWatch positive placement reflects the likelihood of us raising our ratings on Nordenia if the acquisition is completed.

Rating Action

On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based flexible film and packaging manufacturer Nordenia International AG (Nordenia) on CreditWatch with positive implications.