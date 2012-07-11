(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Ongoing investigations into the alleged past manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) is focusing attention on the governance and management of major U.K. banks. Following a number of enquiries from investors as to how Standard & Poor's Ratings Services incorporates risk management and governance into its credit analysis on banks, we have published a Credit FAQ titled "How Heavily Are Management And Governance Issues Weighing On U.K. Bank Ratings?"

In this Credit FAQ we address the following questions:

-- Why did Standard & Poor's revise its outlook on Barclays to negative from stable?

-- Is Standard & Poor's taking negative actions on other banks subject to the industrywide investigation into the past setting of LIBOR, either in the U.K. or elsewhere?

-- Does Standard & Poor's believe there are broader governance and management issues to address in the U.K. banking sector?

-- How do the aforementioned issues affect Standard & Poor's view of risk management and governance in rated U.K. banks?

-- Where else in Standard & Poor's analysis of U.K. banks' creditworthiness are management and governance risks assessed?

-- Given the uncertain outlook for the U.K. economy, what factors are underpinning Standard & Poor's ratings on U.K. banks?