(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amprion GmbH's (Amprion) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.

The affirmation is supported by the successful execution of the carve-out transaction in September 2011. The transaction's key credit features were in line with Fitch's expectations at the rating initiation. The shareholder structure with 74.9% of the shares owned by M31 Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Energie KG - a consortium of mainly German institutional financial investors with the remainder being held by RWE AG ('A'/Negative) has been crystallised for the long-term. The alignment of the interests of the shareholders and the company supports Amprion's strategic long-term business plans as well as its endeavours to be certified as the Independent Transmission Operator.

In FY11 Amprion successfully established financing on a stand-alone basis by refinancing the shareholder loans within the RWE Group (EUR185m) and by securing long-term funding for working capital and capex of EUR250m and swings in working capital related to Renewable Energy Act Payments (EEG) of EUR550m.

Amprion's credit metrics are expected to worsen gradually within the next five years as the result of the implementation of the capex plans in the period 2012-2016. Fitch expects that an increase in funds from operation (FFO) net leverage up to around 4x at YE16 from 1x at YE11 will be slower than projected at the rating initiation mainly because a portion of capex in the years 2012-2015 was postponed to later years. Lower capex in the mid-term will result in lower external debt but will also result in slightly weaker EBITDA because of lower grid revenue.

Amprion's forecast financial profile is assessed as moderate compared with its western European electricity transmission peers rated by Fitch. The target ratios are expected to be commensurate with the current rating level and financial headroom is deemed to be relatively large. This is also based on Fitch's assumption that the financial profile will be supported by further capital increases in the later years of the planning period. Nevertheless, a sizeable deterioration of the credit metrics with FFO net leverage exceeding 5x and FFO interest coverage below 4x could lead to negative rating action.

Amprion's credit profile benefits from a regulated income stream, which has been derived from incentive-based regulation since 2009. The regulatory framework allows for predictable revenues and costs, and also for visibility of cash flows related to future investments. Recent modifications to the regulatory framework including the signing of a negotiated agreement between Amprion and the German regulator (BNetzA) in March 2012 and implementation of the "t-0 budget value approach" support the credit profile. The changes improved stability and provided binding guidelines for planning and calculating investments by Amprion. On the contrary, the introduction of a slightly lower interest on equity for the period 2014-2018 results in lower EBITDA, but is in line with Amprion's business case and does not lead to significant changes in the company's credit profile.

The rating continues to reflect Amprion's regional monopoly in electricity transmission and its strong position as the largest transmission system operator in Germany, regulated core earnings, moderate financial profile and relatively high investment needs related to the expansion and restructuring of the German transmission network. The upside potential for any rating upgrade is rather limited for Amprion but another three-to-four years of transparent framework functioning, would be positive for Amprion's credit profile.

At YE11, Amprion had EUR35.4m of cash against EUR4.1m of short-term financial liabilities. An adequate liquidity position has been achieved through the EUR250m working capital line and a separate EEG credit line of EUR550m. Fitch notes that the rising requirements related to swings in the EEG working capital are expected to be satisfied by the planned increase of the EEG line to be signed shortly with the existing banking consortium.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to positive action include:

- Rating upside potential is rather limited for Amprion but another three-to-four years of transparent framework functioning would be positive for Amprion's credit profile in combination with a moderate financial profile expressed by:

a) FFO net leverage lower than 4.0x on a sustained basis,

b) FFO interest cover above 6.5x on a sustained basis,

c) positive Free Cash Flow as a result of the company reaching a steady state of capex.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative action include:

- FFO net leverage exceeding 5.0x on a sustained basis

- FFO interest cover below 4.0x on a sustained basis

- Adverse regulatory developments resulting in weaker transparency and higher cash flow volatility.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here