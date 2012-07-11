(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'C' from 'CC' its debt rating on preferred stock issued by Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A. and guaranteed by Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA, B+/Watch Neg/B), parent company of Spanish bank Bankia S.A. (BB+/Watch Neg/B). The issue concerned has the ISIN number ES0115373005. According to BFA the current amount outstanding is EUR2 million. Due to an error, the rating on this issue was not lowered when the dividend payment was skipped on June 17, 2012.

RATINGS LIST

Downgraded

To From

Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A.

Preference Stock* C CC

*Guaranteed by Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.