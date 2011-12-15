BRIEF-Mercialys renews partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017
* Mercialys renews its partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017
Dec 15 Hulic Co., Ltd
* Moody's withdraws Hulic's A3, Prime-2 ratings
LONDON, Feb 7 Sterling bounced back from its weakest point in two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as investors jumped on signs of growing pressure on the government to give parliament a greater say in the final deal to leave the European Union.
LONDON, Feb 7 The world's $544 trillion derivatives market warned on Tuesday of potential market disruption without a six-month phase-in for a new rule requiring trades to be backed by cash in case of default.