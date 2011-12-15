(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sharp Corporation's (Sharp) Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and LC senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed Sharp's Short-Term FC and LC IDRs at 'F3'.

"Increasing competition and weakness in the market for TVs are likely to result in EBIT margins for the financial year ending March 2012 of 2%-3% at best," says Nitin Soni, Associate Director, Fitch's Asia-Pacific Telecom, Media and Technology rating team. This compares with Sharp's historical average of above 5% prior to FY09, and below the average 6% for 'BBB' category technology companies rated by Fitch.

Fitch also expects Sharp's FY12 revenue to decline by high-single-digit percentage points due to demand slowdown in overseas markets, especially in the US and Europe. During H1 FY12, Sharp's revenue and EBIT declined 13% and 23% respectively, with EBIT margin at 2.6%.

Fitch notes the low profitability in Sharp's audio-visual and communication (AVC) and LCD divisions, especially for large size panels, which is due to rapidly falling average selling price as a result of intense competition. The company's performance will be further affected by its unprofitable solar business and difficulties in turning around its LCD and TV businesses. Sharp currently faces a challenge to achieve its 6.6 million LCD TV unit shipment target in H2 FY12 of which about 1 million are large TVs (60-inch and above).

Fitch believes there are significant risks in Sharp's strategy of promoting sales of large TVs in the US and China given weak demand in these markets. However, the company's plan to convert its Kameyama plant into production facilities for small-to-medium size panels - which remain profitable in contrast to large size panels - for smartphones and tablets may enable the company to improve this segment's profitability.

A further negative rating action may result from a steep deterioration in the profitability of Sharp's AVC equipment and LCD panel segments leading to an overall negative EBIT margin and/or negative free cash flow (FCF) generation. Fitch may also consider a negative action if funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage rises above 3.5x.

Conversely, a positive rating action may result from improvement in the operating EBIT margins in its AVC equipment and LCD panel segments leading to an overall EBIT margin above 4%; from positive FCF generation; and from FFO adjusted leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis.