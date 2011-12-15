(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Recent decisions reportedly made by India's
telecoms commission will be detrimental to the sector's credit
profile, Fitch Ratings believes. They include the imposition of
a one-time charge on excess wireless spectrum,
higher-than-expected license fees, de-linking spectrum from
license fees and allowing spectrum-sharing. However, a
relaxation of merger and acquisition rules will allow
much-needed consolidation to occur.
Most of the measures agreed, which have been widely reported
in the press but have yet to be formally announced, broadly
follow the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority
of India. They are likely to hurt Indian telcos, especially the
larger players. One-off fees for the big three telcos on
spectrum in excess of 6.2MHz, for example, are expected to
result in significant cash outflows, which will weigh on their
already weak balance sheets.
A flat annual 8% revenue share license fee is 2% higher than
originally proposed by the regulator and also includes tower
companies' revenue. The original proposal of 6% would have
represented an improvement for telcos in total - at present the
revenue share varies on a number of factors, such as service and
region.
Allowing spectrum-sharing is positive in that it will reduce
capex investment, but coupled with voice over internet protocol
(VOIP) and de-linking spectrum from license, brings the risk of
more competition, mainly from Broadband Wireless Access spectrum
holders.
Relaxed M&A rules will help the sector's development. Most
mobile markets struggle to support more than four players - at
the moment India has over a dozen, with only the top four
companies achieving solid profitability, while most others have
operating losses.
The new rules will automatically grant approval to deals
that allow market share of up to 35%; and deals up to 60% will
be considered. It also allows spectrum to be acquired in an
acquisition so long as no one player's share exceeds 25%.
The expectation of relaxed M&A rules is factored into
business plans of some of the foreign companies that currently
have only small businesses in India. Etisalat, Telenor and
Sistema are among those expected to participate in the
consolidation process. This could be either as a buyer or
seller, although we think that very small players are unlikely
to be high on the list of larger companies' acquisition targets
unless they allow specific weaknesses - such as lack of spectrum
in particular areas - to be addressed. Consolidation would be
positive for most players, so long as it does not lead to a
debt-fuelled M&A boom.
Our overall outlook for Indian telecoms is negative. To read
this and other outlooks visit our 2012 outlooks page, at
