(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Asia-Pacific countries are not immune from economic events globally, with the troubles in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) dampening export prospects and investment sentiment since late 2011. Moreover, a weakening recovery in the U.S. has added to the economic uncertainties. That's according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, " Asia-Pacific Real GDP Growth Forecasts: Economic Uncertainties Continue".

Based on these macroeconomic trends, Standard & Poor's has published real GDP growth forecasts and estimates for rated Asia-Pacific countries based on three alternate scenarios--base case, downside, and upside--for 2012, 2013, and 2014. Our base-case scenario for the majority of Asia-Pacific economies is slower growth in 2012. In the downside scenario, a slightly worse slowdown than a "soft landing" in China would worsen the negative impact of weak economic trends in the U.S. and Europe. The upside case for all countries is based on our view of better-than-expected improvement in the U.S. and European economies, and China's growth reverting to 2011 levels.