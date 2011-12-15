BRIEF-Google announces Google cloud search for G suite business,enterprise customers
* Google says cloud search will begin rolling out globally for customers using the G suite business and enterprise editions
Dec 15 SOFTBANK MOBILE Corp.
* Moody's assigns provisional ratings to SOFTBANK MOBILE handset ABS deal
DETROIT, Feb 7 General Motors Co said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income fell partly on the strength of the dollar against the British pound and forecast flat 2017 profit per share, sending shares tumbling nearly 5 percent.
JERUSALEM, Feb 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities were investigating the same issues as an earlier U.S. bribery settlement.