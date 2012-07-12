(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Fitch Ratings has updated its Global Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and
Project Finance. The criteria report replaces the existing criteria published on 16 August 2011.
The update does not change the essential methodology used by Fitch, but extends the discussion
of certain risk attributes. Fitch does not expect the changes to have a material impact on
ratings.
The criteria describes the analytical framework Fitch uses to assign or monitor
ratings for debt instruments where repayment is dependent upon cash flows from
the construction and operation of a standalone project or public infrastructure
facility.
It is the foundation piece for individual sector criteria published for eight
broad sectors including toll roads; airports; ports; thermal power; wind farms;
solar power; U.S. sports facilities; and availability payment based
infrastructure.
Fitch identifies ranked credit attributes for qualitative analytical factors.
The rankings are indicative of the agency's analytical views of selected credit
attributes from a wide range of project types and provide qualitative guidance
in assessing the attributes present in a project. Investment-grade ratings are
typically associated with projects, structures and instruments displaying
predominantly stronger or mid-range attributes described in the report combined
with metrics consistent with ratings at that level.
Fitch identifies the following key rating drivers for ratings in infrastructure
and project finance:
Completion Risk: Where material to the rating, Fitch evaluates risks which may
cause the project not to be completed on time, on budget, and/or up to the
performance standards assumed for the operating period credit profile. Fitch
considers the contractors, cost structure, delay risk, technology risk, and
other terms of the construction phase contracts.
Operation and Revenue Risks: Fitch's analysis addresses the SPP's ability to
generate a stable cash flow based on its legal framework and fundamental
economics, The agency evaluates the operating, cost, demand, revenue and
infrastructure renewal risks at the SPP.
Debt Structure: Financial analysis considers each of the SPP's rated debt
instruments separately, taking into account the debt structure, including
priorities, amortisation, maturity, interest risk and associated hedging,
liquidity, reserves, financial covenants, and triggers in the context of the
project's operating environment.
Debt Service and Counterparty Risk: Cases are developed to assess the level of
financial flexibility a project demonstrates as it encounters stress reasonably
expected to occur over the relevant forecast period. Metrics are used to
evaluate the SPP liquidity profile and overall leverage. Counterparty risk
(off-takers, concession grantors, warranty providers, etc.) is assessed for its
impact on the rated debt.
Structure and Information: Any additional risk or risk mitigation flowing from
the quality and experience of sponsors, strength of legal structure or and the
quality of information is considered.
Macro Risks: Country risk factors, reflected in sovereign ratings, industry
specific risks and the SPP's exposure to event risks and mitigants to such risks
are factored into the final rating
The criteria report is used in conjunction with any relevant project sector or
asset class specific criteria, published at www.fitchratings.com. Sector- or
asset-specific criteria may provide indicative metrics and stress levels,
additional factors, attribute expectations or specific methodologies.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project
Finance
