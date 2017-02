(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-term rating of 'BBB+' to the senior fixed rate notes due July 2018 to be issued by ICAP plc and guaranteed by ICAP Group Holdings plc under their GBP1bn GMTN programme. The notes are expected to be around GBP50m in size.

