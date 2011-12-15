(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sony Corporation's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) and Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and LC senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.

The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Negative Outlooks have been assigned to the IDRs. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed Sony's Short-Term FC and LC IDRs at 'F3'.

The downgrade reflects Sony's weakened financial performance and the agency's belief that the company will face challenges in recapturing its former strong position in key markets. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that a further downgrade is likely in the next two years, although the downgrade is likely to be just one notch.

"A likely overall FY12 EBIT loss, excluding financial services, and an increase in debt driven by acquisitions will significantly weaken Sony's credit profile," says Nitin Soni, Associate Director in Asia-Pacific Telecommunications, Media and Technology team. "Sony's investments to take full control of Sony-Ericsson's JV and acquire EMI's publishing business are not going to improve profitability in the short term."

Fitch believes that the operating environment for Sony is likely to remain tough due to weak demand from developed markets and negative external factors such as the recent rally of the Japanese yen, Thailand's floods, and the aftermath of the Japanese earthquake.

In addition, intense competition in the TV business is not likely to ease as competitors, particularly Korean manufactrers, maintain their aggressive marketing policies to gain market share. Further, the agency expects Sony to face difficulties in turning round its loss-making TV business. Therefore, in line with the company's revised forecast, Fitch expects the company to record segmental EBIT losses in FY12 and FY13.

Overall, Fitch expects the EBIT losses in Sony's consumer products and services and professional, device and solutions will more than offset Sony's pictures and music segment's profits (which the agency expects to generate mid-single-digit EBIT margins) in FY12 and FY13.

Negative rating guidelines for a further downgrade include EBIT margins and/or free cash flow margin (both excluding financial services) remaining negative and funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage exceeding 3.5x.

Conversely, Fitch may consider revising the Outlook to Stable if EBIT margins improve to over 1.5%, if free cash flow turns positive or if FFO-adjusted leverage does not increase from the existing levels, all on a sustained basis.