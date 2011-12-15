(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed City Telecom (HK) Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.

"The ratings reflect the company's solid financial profile, and its strong position as the second-largest broadband service provider in Hong Kong," said Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Telecom, Media, and Technology ratings team. "However, despite solid growth momentum in its core telecom operation benefiting from its strong network competitiveness, the company's profitability is likely to deteriorate due to increasing content production costs in the short-to-medium term."

Fitch believes that City Telecom will gain additional market share on its well-established fibre-to-the home (FTTH) network, given the penetration of FTTH is just 30%. Although competition is likely to increase, Fitch notes that City Telecom is increasingly competing on the quality of network service, rather than price. This environment should enable City Telecom to maintain its competitive edge as the company boasts wider FTTH coverage and better quality than competitors.

On the other hand, Fitch expects City Telecom's operating margins and cash flow generation to weaken over the next 12-18 months as the company plans to strengthen its position in the free-TV business with the establishment of the multimedia center, to be completed by the financial year ending August 2014. However, Fitch does not foresee substantial deterioration in the credit profile given its strong core telecom business and net cash position at end-FY11.

City Telecom increased its share of the Hong Kong broadband market to 27% at end-FY11 from 23% at end-FY10. The company also improved its EBIDTA margin to 35% in FY11 from 30% in FY10 due to higher average revenue per user and lower marketing expenditure. In addition, the company paid off all outstanding debt during FY11.

Fitch may consider a negative rating action if the company's operating EBITDAR margin falls below 20%, and if funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage rises above 2x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a positive rating action may be considered if the company increases its market share above 35% and maintains its operating EBITDAR margin over 30%, with operating EBITDAR exceeding USD100m and FFO adjusted net leverage falling below 1x on a sustained basis. A positive rating action will also be contingent on further clarity on the development of the company's TV content business.