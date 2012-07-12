(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Fitch Ratings has updated the criteria reports 'EMEA ABS
Consumer ABS Rating Criteria' and the 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto
Residual Value Addendum'. The changes from the previous report versions are
minimal and are not expected to have any rating impact on existing EMEA ABS
transactions.
The 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria' report replaces the report of the same
title dated 14 July 2011. Relative to the previous version, Fitch's standard
data requests when analysing consumer ABS transaction has been extended to
include number-based cumulative default data, in addition to volume-based
default data. This is to better assess historic default behaviour in different
economic environments. As before, Fitch's analysis can compensate for data
deficiencies if these can be compensated by proxy data or through more
conservative assumptions.
Further, Fitch has clarified that it would - all else being equal - apply higher
stresses for transactions which feature revolving periods compared to static
transactions.
The 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum' report
replaces the report of the same title dated 14 July 2011. There were only minor
wording changes relative to the previous version of the report.
The criteria reports, 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria' and 'EMEA Consumer ABS
Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum' are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
