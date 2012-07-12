(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IBM India Pvt. Ltd.'s (IBM India) National Long-Term
rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of other rating actions is provided at
the end of this commentary.
The ratings continue to draw strength from IBM India's strong strategic linkages
with its parent entity, International Business Machines Corp. Inc. (IBM,
'A+'/Stable/'F1'). IBM India draws a significant proportion of its revenue from
IBM's outsourcing business in India. Fitch believes that India will likely
remain a key outsourcing destination for IBM based on the country's low-cost
labour and large talent pool.
The ratings also reflect IBM India's continued strong operational links with
IBM, with orders being executed on a cost-plus basis. IBM India has a prominent
position in the domestic servers and storage devices market with a
well-established brand name.
While there are no legal ties (guarantees or cross default provisions) between
IBM and IBM India, Fitch believes that the strategic and operational links
between the two entities are strong enough for IBM to support IBM India, if
required. The agency notes that IBM-IBM India relationship is of a strong parent
and weak subsidiary and hence has notched down the rating of IBM India from that
of IBM.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- a downgrade in IBM's rating
- a weakening of the strategic importance of the Indian operations to IBM
IBM India's operations can be classified into four segments - global business
services, systems & technology group, software group and global technology
services. For FY11, IBM India reported total income of INR154.13bn, net income
of INR12.9bn, and financial leverage of 1.57x. Fitch has not been provided with
the company's FY12 financials.
Rating actions on IBM India's bank facilities:
- INR4bn long-term fund based working capital facility: affirmed at National
Long-term 'Fitch AAA(ind)'
- INR6bn fund-based and non-fund based working capital facilities
(interchangeable): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch AAA(ind)' and National
Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)'