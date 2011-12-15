(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Uflex Limited's National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects Uflex's continuous deleveraging over the past four years to consolidated net debt/EBITDA of 1.1x in FY11 (year-end: March 2011), despite huge capex. The rating action also factors in its robust organic revenue growth of 51% yoy to INR34.65bn in FY11 due to the timely execution of its capex programmes. The company also had exceptionally high consolidated EBITDA margin of 31% in FY11 due to a demand-supply imbalance in the biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) films industry. Fitch expects consolidated EBITDA margin to return to normal levels of around 18%-20% in the medium term. Margins pressure in FY12, along with an increase in debt, would lead to the exceptional deleveraging in FY11 to reverse in FY12.

The ratings continue to factor in Uflex's established and leading position in the domestic and global flexible packaging (largest in India) and packaging films industries (third-largest in India). The integrated nature of its operations, from design to manufacture, also lends support to its ratings. Furthermore, UFLEX's profitability is strengthened by its backward integration into polyethylene terephthalate chips, inks and adhesives. The ratings are supported by Uflex's strategic diversification in terms of multi-locational geographic presence, ensuring proximity to customers and cost benefits. The company is also present in stable end-markets such as food and beverage and FMCG Sectors, catering to large multinational companies.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the current margin pressure in the domestic BOPET film operations. A ban on BOPET film packaging of tobacco products and additions to BOPET film capacity in 2011 led to Uflex's consolidated EBITDA margin declining to 14.6% and standalone margin to 13.3% in H1FY12. However, Fitch expects that Uflex's higher margin flexible packaging business and international operations to mitigate the margin pressure on films business.

The ratings are constrained by the execution risks on its ongoing capex of USD246.5m over FY12-FY14 in Egypt (Phase 2), Poland and the US, being funded by a debt: equity mix (60:40), and normal maintenance capex of INR4.25bn over FY12-FY14. The risk is, however, partly mitigated by the successful execution of past capex projects and an experienced project management team. Nevertheless, Fitch expects Uflex to remain free cash flows negative in the near- to medium-term.

Realisations from international operations are better than domestic, due to low overheads (all administrative operations carried out from India) and uninterrupted power supply. As new capacities in Egypt and Mexico are commissioned by FY12, a larger share of revenue will come from overseas, which have better realisations and higher margins. Yet the ratings build in the inherent cyclicality and semi-commoditised nature of its end-products that can lead to volatility in its margins.

Negative rating guidelines include Uflex's standalone leverage (net debt/EBITDA) deteriorating to 5x or above on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include continued deleveraging to 2.75x or below in FY12 on a sustained basis. Any equity infusion, if used for debt reduction, would also be a positive rating driver.

Rating actions on Uflex's debt facilities:

- INR2,500m fund-based working capital bank limits (enhanced from INR2,100m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR3,150m non-fund based working capital bank limits (enhanced from INR1,000m): affirmed at 'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR675m letter of credit limits for capital goods: affirmed at 'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR1,000m Short term bank loans (unsecured): affirmed at 'Fitch A2(ind)'; rating withdrawn as repaid in full

- INR8,849.2m long-term bank loans (enhanced from INR7,500m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'