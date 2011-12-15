(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Lifelong India Limited's (LIL) National Long-term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the 35% yoy growth in LIL's revenue to INR3,702m in FY11 (year-end: March 2011), while its operating EBITDA margin improved to 6.3% from 5.54% due to increased sales of higher-margin aluminium die casting products compared with its other low-margin products. The ratings continue to benefit from the negative working capital cycle of the company leading to a strong liquidity position as reflected in its low level (11%) of average monthly utilisation of fund-based credit limits.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the high level of customer concentration risk as over 90% LIL's total sales come from Hero Motocorp (HM). However, some comfort is drawn from the LIL's long-standing relationship with HM; for some components LIL is the single-source supplier to HM. Other rating constraints include historically low level of EBITDA margin due to low-value added products and relatively moderate size of operation compared with higher-rated companies.

The ratings are further constrained by the LIL's track record of moderate net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDA), ranging between 2x -3.3x over FY08- FY11. This is partly due to its off-balance sheet debt in the form of a corporate guarantee (FY11: INR350m) to its subsidiary (Lifelong Meditech).

Negative rating action may result from any decline in operating profitability, higher support to group companies and/or unexpected debt-led capex leading to its net adjusted financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis. Positive rating action may result from a significant reduction in customer concentration and an increase in revenues along with operating profit leading to net adjusted financial leverage declining below 2.25x on a sustained basis.

LIL manufactures injection-moulded plastic and die-casted components for the automotive sector. In FY11, it reported operating EBITDA and profit after tax of INR234m (FY10: INR152m) and INR91m (FY10: INR27m), respectively.

Fitch has also affirmed LIL's following debt instruments:

- INR263.7m long-term debt: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR112m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'FitchA2(ind)'

- INR17m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind) '/'FitchA2(ind)'