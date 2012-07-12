(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our ratings on the class E notes in
E-MAC NL 2004-II, 2005-I, 2005-III, 2006-II, and E-MAC
Program's Compartments NL 2006-III, NL 2007-I, and NL 2007-III, as we believe there is a
one-in-two chance of eventual default on these notes.
-- These transactions are backed by prime Dutch residential mortgages
originated by GMAC RFC Nederland, Quion 20, and Atlas Funding.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on the class E notes in
E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V., E-MAC NL 2005-I B.V., E-MAC NL 2005-III B.V., E-MAC NL 2006-II B.V.,
E-MAC Program B.V. Compartment NL 2006-III, E-MAC Program B.V. Compartment NL
2007-I, and E-MAC Program B.V. Compartment NL 2007-III (see list below).
E-MAC NL 2004-II, 2005-I, 2005-III, 2006-II, and E-MAC Program's Compartments
NL 2006-III, NL 2007-I, and NL 2007-III are Dutch residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) transactions originated by GMAC RFC Nederland, Quion 20
B.V., and Atlas Funding B.V. All three originators are wholly owned
subsidiaries of GMAC RFC Investments B.V.
All seven transactions feature put options, which the class A, B, C, and D
noteholders have the right to exercise on the first put date and each interest
payment date (IPD) thereafter. If the noteholders exercise the put option on
any class of notes, those notes are fully redeemed provided the issuer has
sufficient funds available to redeem the put option notes.
Our ratings on the notes in these transactions do not address repayment of the
notes at a put date or the payment of subordinated extension interest after
the put date.
The principal payments on the class E notes are subordinate to the
subordinated extension interest.
The class E notes' principal can be paid down in three ways:
-- Once the put option notes (classes A, B, C, and D) have been redeemed
in full, the class E note balance will be redeemed using the balance of the
reserve fund.
-- After the first put date, the class E note can be paid down using
excess spread. This payment is subordinate to the subordinated swap payments
and subordinated interest payments. To date, none of the class E notes in
these transactions have had any principal repayments where the first put date
has passed.
-- To the extent that the balance of the reserve account on a put date
exceeds the reserve account target level and there are sufficient funds to
cover items senior to the reserve fund in the payment waterfall, such excess
will be drawn from the reserve account and applied toward the redemption of
the class E notes.
The first put date has recently passed for E-MAC NL 2004-II B.V. and E-MAC NL
2005-I B.V. The put option notes were not redeemed in either of these
transactions, as GMAC RFC Nederland did not have the financial means to grant
the required servicing advance to redeem the notes. We understand that there
have been three other E-MAC NL transactions that have also recently passed
their first put dates and that none of them had its put option notes redeemed,
for the same reason. In our opinion, it is therefore highly unlikely that the
class E notes in the other E-MAC NL transactions will be paid down on the
first put dates.
It is also highly unlikely in our opinion that any of the class E notes will
be paid down via excess spread, due to the following:
-- The amount of excess spread the swap counterparty guarantees reduces
after the first put date to 0.20% from 0.35%; and
-- In the transactions that have recently passed their first put dates,
the excess spread has been insufficient to cover the subordinated interest.
Therefore, the subordinated interest will continue to accrue and it is highly
unlikely that enough excess spread will be generated to pay down the class E
notes.
Therefore, the only way that the class E notes will be repaid is via the
release of the reserve fund on the date that the class A, B, C, and D notes
are fully redeemed. As a result, the class E notes will only be paid in full
if there is a fully funded reserve fund at the time of redemption.
In our opinion, the likelihood of ultimate repayment of the class E notes is
therefore low, and we believe there is a one-in-two chance of default on the
class E notes. Therefore, we have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our ratings on the
class E notes in these seven transactions.