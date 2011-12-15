(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.'s (Sompo Japan) and Nipponkoa Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (Nipponkoa) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Both companies are core companies in the NKSJ Group (NKSJ).

At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the rating of Nipponkoa. The agency has decided to discontinue Nipponkoa's rating, which is uncompensated.

The ratings reflect NKSJ's solid capitalisation and overall strong underwriting fundamentals at its steadily growing domestic life insurance businesses. The group's domestic equity holdings and sluggish domestic non-life business remain its weakness.

"NKSJ continues to improve its financial position due to steady growth in its highly profitable domestic life insurance business," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance Ratings team. "In addition, Fitch expects the integration of the group's both non-life insurance and life insurance businesses to result in strengthened synergies such as a leaner cost structure."

In H1 FY11 (financial year ending March 2012), NKSJ saw its domestic non-life insurance top line growth stabilise (+0.8%yoy), as it benefited from ongoing increase in premiums of motor insurance and the industry's consolidation. In addition, the group's loss ratio, excluding catastrophe claims in domestic non-life insurance during the same period, improved (down 0.5ppt yoy for Sompo Japan and for Nipponkoa (earned-incurred basis)), although profitability is still low. As the group's international insurance business is smaller than its peers', its estimated net insured losses from the recent Thai floods will be around JPY30bn, compared with JPY130bn at MS&AD Insurance Group and JPY100bn at Tokio Marine Group.

Fitch maintains its view that domestic life insurance will continue to be vital to NKSJ's performance. Its unit Sompo Japan Himawari Life Insurance Co, Ltd. (Sompo Japan Himawari Life) saw annualised in-force premiums for profitable medical life grow 9.2% (on annualised basis) in H1 FY11.

Fitch expects the group to continue to reduce its exposure to domestic equities, having cut such holdings by about JPY130bn (JPY90bn at Sompo Japan and JPY40bn at Nipponkoa) in FY11. These de-risking efforts, coupled with the group's sound underwriting fundamentals in domestic life insurance, have enabled the company to maintain its capitalisation at an adequate level despite the weak domestic equity market in H1 FY11.

NKSJ's integration efforts following the April 2010 integration between Sompo Japan group and Nipponkoa group have been accelerated. As part of this process, their respective growing life insurers, Sompo Japan Himawari Life and Nipponkoa Life Insurance Company, Ltd., merged in October 2011 as NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance, Inc. Fitch notes that NKSJ's integration process has been smoother than originally expected thus far, with the group expecting to generate synergies of JPY70bn per annum by 2015.

Positive rating triggers include further evidence of continuous de-risking in its exposure to high-risk assets which will increase the resilience of its balance sheet, and further improvements in insurance underwriting fundamentals, especially a lower combined ratio at its domestic non-life insurance business. In addition, any evidence of a smooth integration within the group, including the effective cross-selling of products and services between its domestic non-life and life businesses, would be regarded as positive.

Negative rating triggers include material erosion of capitalisation at NKSJ and deterioration in adjusted earnings. Specifically, Sompo Japan's ratings may come under pressure if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply for a prolonged period. Given the group's solid capitalisation and robust life insurance business, negative rating action is unlikely in the foreseeable future.