Dec 15 - There are three possible options for filling the funding gap in the European leveraged finance market that's opened up since the start of the financial crisis in late 2008, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "The Future Of Corporate Funding: Filling The Leveraged Loan Gap In Europe."

"Since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008, the number of leveraged loan investors has been waning in Europe," said Standard & Poor's senior research analyst Taron Wade. "With the specter of Basel III on the horizon, financial institutions have been rethinking their commitment to lending to speculative-grade companies (those rated 'BB+' or lower), including leveraged buyouts (LBOs) from private equity.

"At the same time, we believe that collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)--specialist lending vehicles that have been the primary source of new funding for European leveraged loans over the past decade--are unlikely to be available to support refinancing or new financing in the future. This is because, in our view, the vast majority of European CLOs are likely to fall away as the number of maturing loans peaks."

In our view, there are three main options for filling the leveraged loan funding gap:

-- The corporate high-yield bond market. We believe that this will form the main part of the solution in the near term, despite recent market volatility. This market is already in place, disclosure exists to some extent, and investment funds have already been set up.

-- Loans from retail investors. In the future, we think that retail schemes could account for a greater volume of leveraged loans. Funds have already been set up to capitalize on demand from retail investors to gain exposure to speculative-grade credit.

-- New institutional investors lending to companies, including subordinate loans such as mezzanine loans. Overall, we foresee that there will be a broader mix of investors in leveraged loans.

In the long run, we believe that the leveraged loan market will revive and provide a portion of funding, but that it is likely to look much different than it does now. Specifically, we foresee that investment through CLOs will consolidate significantly, and that there will be a broader range of investors in the high-yield asset class, including credit funds, insurance companies, and pension funds.

Finally, the trend for the speculative-grade bond market to provide an increasing amount of liquidity has given lower-rated borrowers greater access to the public debt markets for the first time. In 2011, 61% of the companies tapping the high-yield bond market in Europe had Standard & Poor's ratings in the 'B' category, compared with 44% in 2007. We see this as a positive development for the corporate funding market.

However, we see implications for post-default recovery. In general, the trend for bank debt to be refinanced in the capital markets is exposing investors to a greater risk of loss after a default. When we compare senior secured bank debt with senior secured bond debt, the recovery prospects for senior secured bonds are almost a full category lower than those for bank debt with an equivalent rating. For further details, see our separate report, also published today, titled "Why Refinancing Bank Debt With Bonds In Europe Lowers Recovery Expectations."