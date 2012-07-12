(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of rating agency confirmations (RACs) for North American commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE-CDO) transactions from June 1, 2012, to June 30, 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated CMBS and CRE-CDO transactions.

Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a downgrade, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.

The report, "North American CMBS And CRE-CDO Transaction Amendments For Which S&P Provided Rating Agency Confirmations In June 2012," was published July 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- North American CMBS and CRE-CDO Transaction Amendments For Which S&P Provided Rating Agency Confirmations In May 2012, June 19, 2012

-- Standard & Poor's Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012

-- North American CMBS and CRE-CDO Transaction Amendments For Which S&P Provided Rating Agency Confirmations In April 2012, May 7, 2012

-- North American CMBS and CRE-CDO Transaction Amendments For Which S&P Provided Rating Agency Confirmations From Jan. 1, 2012 - March 31, 2012, April 9, 2012