(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India's Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Limited's (GVMFL)
INR1bn Short-term non-convertible debentures (NCD) programme to 'Fitch A3+(ind)' from
'A2+(ind)', and simultaneously withdrawn the rating.
The downgrade reflects the fundamental challenges facing GVMFL's business model
from a severe operating environment, funding constraints and its regional
concentration in south India. A shrinking balance sheet (contraction in total
assets: 15% during FY11 and 12% during H112) and simultaneous large growth (98%)
in off-balance sheet assets during FY11 reflect the severe funding constraints.
This has resulted in operating expenses exceeding revenues (H112 cost/income
ratio: 108%), and the company reporting a net loss of INR27.5m at H112. Fitch
expects the company's operating performance to remain under pressure in the
near-to-medium term.
GVMFL's rating considers its weakening asset quality, moderate capitalisation
level, adequate liquidity, and regional concentration. The rating also takes
into account the potential volatility attached to the microfinance sector and
high credit risk inherent in financing unsecured lending.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as GVMFL has chosen to limit participation in the
rating process. Fitch will, therefore, no longer have sufficient information to
provide ratings or analytical coverage of GVMFL.
GVMFL was formed in January 2008 by transferring the entire loan portfolio of
Grama Vidiyal Trust, which started its microfinance operations in 1996. GVMFL
follows the Grameen Bank model and lends through its 327 branches (as at May
2011) spread mainly across Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with a few in Madhya
Pradesh and Maharashtra.