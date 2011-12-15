(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'AA+' long-term and
'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings to the Swedish Municipality of Sodertalje. The outlook
is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'K-1' Nordic national scale rating.
The ratings reflect the predictable and supportive framework within which all Swedish local
governments operate, a local economy that benefits from well-developed infrastructure and close
integration into the dynamic Stockholm region, and Sodertalje's prudent debt management. These
strengths are offset by the municipality's high tax-supported debt (though this in turn is
mitigated by a high share of onlending to self-supporting municipal companies). They are also
offset by the municipality's only average budgetary flexibility and performance.
Sodertalje acts as an in-house bank for its company group. Even though the municipality has
no loans for its municipal activities, its large company group requires a large degree of debt
financing sourced through the municipal treasury. As such, Sodertalje's tax-supported debt is
high; we forecast it at 140% of consolidated operating revenues at year-end 2011. However, we
note that the majority of Sodertalje's debt is onlent to self-supporting subsidiaries,
effectively mitigating the risk from the municipality's large loan portfolio. Moreover, we take
a positive view of Sodertalje's financial management and consider its debt management prudent
and risk-averse.
Sodertalje's local economy benefits from well-developed infrastructure and close integration
into the dynamic Stockholm region. In addition, two large private sector employers, truck
manufacturer Scania and pharmaceutical producer Astra Zeneca have a significant
presence in Sodertalje, stimulating employment and economic activity. In addition, the
municipality has sound growth prospects with population growth averaging 1.2% annually in our
base case through 2014. However, Sodertalje has faced rising unemployment for several years. The
unemployment rate stood at 10% in October 2011, higher than the both the Stockholm county
average of 5% and the national average of 6.2%. This high rate has substantially increased the
cost of social benefits in recent years and made other expenditure items difficult to
streamline. However, social welfare spending has stabilized in 2011 as actions to counteract
unemployment have taken effect.
We consider Sodertalje's budgetary flexibility to be constrained by the municipality's
dependence on grants for about one quarter of its total revenues. Tax revenues represent about
55% of Sodertalje's total revenues which is low compared with its rated Swedish peers. We
calculate Sodertalje's modifiable revenues at about 60% of total revenues, which in our opinion
gives it average budgetary flexibility.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sodertalje will maintain a sound budgetary
performance over the 2012-2014 planning period and that its tax-supported debt will stabilize at
below 140% of consolidated revenues.
