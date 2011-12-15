BRIEF-Halliburton says reduced its workforce by about 14,000 in 2016
* Says it reduced its workforce by about 14,000 in 2016 and by about 40 percent since the beginning of 2015
Dec 15 London Stock Exchange Group plc
* Moody's affirms Baa2 ratings of LSE; outlook remains negative
* Says it reduced its workforce by about 14,000 in 2016 and by about 40 percent since the beginning of 2015
* General Motors Co files for mixed shelf offering; amount not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2lgJcrN Further company coverage:
* Says it has reached an agreement to buy USA's Newcor Inc for $106.0 million