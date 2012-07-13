BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings reports Q4 loss per share of $0.49
* United Insurance Holdings Corp reports financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Queensland Treasury Corporation's (QTC) bonds, which are guaranteed by the Commonwealth of Australia, at 'AAA'.
The rating reflects QTC's linkage with the Australian sovereign through the guarantee. Any negative or positive rating action on the bonds would be driven by that of the sovereign. Around 23% of QTC's total debt at end-April 2012 still benefited from a guarantee by the Australian Commonwealth.
QTC is a funding vehicle wholly owned by the State of Queensland ('AA+'/Negative).
* United Insurance Holdings Corp reports financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Westpac's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.26% at 31 December 2016, down 22 basis points from 30 September 2016