UPDATE 1-U.S. govt has itself to blame for dollar strength - Bundesbank
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
Dec 15 Bancaperta S.p.A.
* Moody's withdraws Bancaperta's Baa1/P-2 ratings following its merger into Credito Valtellinese S.p.A.
* Stimulus should be reduced even if it hurts some govts (Adds quotes, detail)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Construction activity in Chile fell 4.1 percent in December, its worst performance in more than seven years, an industry body said on Tuesday, underlining Chile's difficulties with jump-starting its sluggish economy.