(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FTPYME TDA CAM 2 FTA's notes, as follows:
EUR73,458,855 Series 1CA(G) (ISIN ES0339758015): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR27,473,385 Series 2SA (ISIN ES0339758023): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR7,726,889 Series 3SA (ISIN ES0339758031): affirmed at 'BB-sf'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
The affirmation reflects the increased credit enhancement (CE) levels on all
notes due to structural deleveraging as well as the transaction's ability to
withstand Fitch's assumptions on default probability, recovery and correlation.
Since the transaction's last surveillance review in August 2011, current default
levels in the collateral portfolio have slightly increased to EUR5.99m from
EUR5.89m and account for 5.5% of the outstanding balance. Loans delinquent by
more than 90 days have almost doubled to EUR1.56m from EUR0.8m as of the last
review. The 90+ delinquency rate, as of the October 2011 investor reports,
stands at 2% of the outstanding balance. Loans more than 180 days in arrears
have slightly increased to EUR0.6m from EUR0.5m since the last surveillance
review and remain at 0.6% of the outstanding balance.
The class 1CA(G) notes are guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain
('AA-'/Negative/'F1+'). However, CE for the 1CA(G) notes is sufficient to
withstand Fitch's 'AAAsf' default probability and recovery assumptions with high
security coverage.
The class 3SA notes' Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative, as the
increased levels of credit enhancement allow the note to withstand Fitch's
'BB-sf' rating stress scenario with sufficient cushion. In revising the Outlook
of the junior notes, Fitch has also drawn comfort from the transaction's stable
performance and the low default and delinquency levels in the underlying
portfolio.
Caja de Ahorros Del Mediterraneo (Banco CAM; 'BB+'/Rating Watch Positive/'B'),
which has recently been acquired by Banco de Sabadell ('BBB+'/Rating Watch
Negative/'F2'), continues to service the transaction. Due to the Banco CAM's
below investment grade rating and class 1CA(G)'s high investment grade rating,
Fitch has assessed the impact of a servicer disruption event on the notes'
rating. In its analysis, the agency considers that the reserve fund held at
Confederazion Espanola de Caja de Ahorros (CECA:'A'/Negative/'F1') has
sufficient liquidity to cover two interest payments of class 1CA(G) notes due to
servicer disruption.
The transaction is a securitisation of a static pool of originally EUR750m of
loans to small and medium-sized enterprises granted by Banco CAM. The issuer,
FTPYME TDA CAM 2, is legally represented and managed by TDA, a special-purpose
management company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of Spain.