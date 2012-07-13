(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on TDA 27's class A2, A3, B, and C notes. This followed the findings of an audit of TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo, according to which Credifimo had not originated the loans in accordance with its internal policies.

-- Credifimo originated 22.48% of the outstanding pool balance in TDA 27.

-- TDA 27's underlying mortgage portfolio's performance has deteriorated further since our last review.

-- Additionally, we are seeking further information about whether Credifimo's noncompliance with some of its representations as originator in TDA 28 could have also occurred in TDA 27.

-- As a result, we have today lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B and C notes for credit reasons.

-- We have also affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class D, E, and F notes, due to nonpayment of interest.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on TDA 27, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class B and C notes. At the same time, we affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class D, E, and F notes. Our ratings on the class A2 and A3 notes are unaffected by today's rating actions (see list below).

On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on TDA 27's class A2, A3, B, and C notes. This followed the findings of an audit of TDA 28, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' assets originated by Credifimo, according to which Credifimo had not originated the loans in accordance with its internal policies (see "Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative In Spanish RMBS Transactions TDA 24, 25, 27, And 28"). We later withdrew our ratings in TDA 28 (see "Ratings Withdrawn On All Classes of Notes In Spanish RMBS Transaction TDA 28," published on March 23, 2012).

Today's rating actions follow what we consider to be continued deteriorating performance of the residential mortgage pool backing this transaction. They also follow a lack of information about whether Credifimo's noncompliance with some of its representations as originator in TDA 28, as identified by an audit of TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo, could have also occurred in TDA 27.