BRIEF-Wells fargo names two new independent directors
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. ----------------- 13-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jul-2012 A/-- --/--
06-Jan-2012 A+/-- --/--
29-Nov-2011 AA-/-- --/--
21-Dec-2009 AA/-- --/--
21-Dec-2007 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A/Stable 13-Jul-2012
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Westpac's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.26% at 31 December 2016, down 22 basis points from 30 September 2016
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.