BRIEF-Wells fargo names two new independent directors
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 -
Overview
-- The regulator has approved the sale of Hang Seng General Insurance to the QBE Insurance group.
-- Hang Seng General Insurance has been renamed QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) and we consider it a strategically important subsidiary of the QBE group.
-- We are lowering our counterparty credit rating on QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) to 'A' from 'A+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our views that QBE GI HK will remain as a strategically important subsidiary QBE group.
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Ltd. (QBE GI HK; formerly Hang Seng General Insurance [Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.) to 'A' from 'A+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the long-term Greater China scale rating on the company to 'cnAA+/--' from 'cnAAA'. We also removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were first placed on March 8, 2012.
* Westpac's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.26% at 31 December 2016, down 22 basis points from 30 September 2016
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.