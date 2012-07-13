BRIEF-Westpac Banking says CET 1 capital ratio 9.26 pct at 31 Dec
* Westpac's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.26% at 31 December 2016, down 22 basis points from 30 September 2016
July 13 Pakistan's government bond
* Moody's downgrades Pakistan's government bond ratings to Caa1 from B3, outlook negative
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)