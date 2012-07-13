BRIEF-Westpac Banking says CET 1 capital ratio 9.26 pct at 31 Dec
* Westpac's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.26% at 31 December 2016, down 22 basis points from 30 September 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Varun Shipping Company Ltd's (Varun Shipping) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Varun Shipping.
Fitch migrated Varun Shipping to the non-monitored category on 1 December 2011 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also withdrawn Varun Shipping's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR26.98bn long-term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
- INR0.25bn short-term fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
- INR20m short-term non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)