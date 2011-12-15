(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa-based RMB Structured Insurance Limited's (RMBSI) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+(zaf)' and international IFS rating at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed Ireland-based RMB Financial Services Limited's (RMBFS) IFS rating at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable.

The affirmations reflect both companies' strong capital positions based on Fitch's own assessment and the regulatory solvency margins, conservative investment portfolios (majority invested in cash and bank deposits), RMBSI's conservative use of reinsurance in its underwriting management agencies (UMA) insurance business and the ZAR400m surety guarantee to the RMBSI group from RMB Holdings Limited (a group company). Offsetting these positive rating drivers is the group's concentration risk stemming from its focus on the South African market, its limited number of clients (although this has been increasing), volatile premium generation, as well as the challenge of exercising control over RMBSI's UMA insurance business. Furthermore, Fitch considers that the UMA and affinity insurance business carries greater underwriting risk than the structured insurance operations. However, this is mitigated by the group's conservative reinsurance strategy.

Although the RMBSI group's performance continued to improve in 2011, generating a substantially higher net profit of ZAR93m (2010: ZAR13m) attributable to a release of reserves, gross written premiums continued to reduce (47% reduction to ZAR384m) as a result of a reduced contribution from its structured insurance business. The agency recognises that the group's structured insurance business is lumpy by nature and that the group intends to offset this by providing more stable revenue sources through its affinity and UMA products. Fitch will continue to closely follow the group's revenue generation and the impact of top-line volatility on earnings. The agency expects the deals that the group has in the pipeline for 2012 will add to premium volumes. RMBSI and RMBFS had strong solvency margins of 179% and 161%, respectively, at end-June 2011, both of which remain well above the respective regulatory requirements.

Although an upgrade is unlikely in the near term, the key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade of RMBSI's ratings in the medium term include improved stability in revenue emanating from the traditional insurance business, sustained strong capital position at current levels, a sustained improvement in the company's underwriting performance and an enlargement of its portfolio. In addition, an upgrade could follow RMBSI developing a successful track record for its UMA and affinity insurance business, maintenance of stable profitability in its UMA and affinity insurance business, as well as an improvement in economic conditions or regulatory environment resulting in improved business opportunities. Given RMBFS's business model, to be upgraded it would have to be an integral part of a bigger group, meaning the rest of the group would first need to be upgraded before RMBFS was subject to positive rating action.

A downgrade would be likely if the group's business model turns out to be unsustainable reflected by a sharp decline in premiums and/or earnings. If there is substantial deterioration in capitalisation based on Fitch's assessment or a sustained drop in RMBSI's regulatory solvency margin and/or a sustained poor underwriting performance leading to deterioration in capital, this would lead to negative rating action. In addition, a downgrade could follow if RMBSI is unsuccessful in growing its traditional insurance business and profitability. If its UMA-led insurance business expansion leads to a deterioration in profitability due to poor risk management or poor underwriting performance on the UMA level. Given RMBFS's business model, any downgrade of the group is likely to lead to negative rating action for RMBFS's ratings.