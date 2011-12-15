(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 15 - It's no secret that economies and industries around the world have grown
increasingly interdependent in the past few decades. Swings in currency-exchange rates can have
a profound effect on companies that depend heavily on exports; large banks and other financial
institutions are often exposed to the same risks as their overseas peers; and a recession in one
region can often lead to an economic slump in another.
A report that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published yesterday laid out three
possibilities for the sovereign debt crisis gripping Europe and its potential effects closer to
home: Europe's political leaders take the necessary steps to avert a continuing crisis; the
eurozone economy slips into a mild slump that remains confined to the area; or the Continent
plunges into a deep and protracted recession that has downstream effects on the U.S. economy.
In any case, the chance of contagion may be somewhat of a concern for U.S. corporate
borrowers up and down the ratings ladder, Standard & Poor's said in the report, titled "U.S.
Corporate Borrowers Keep One Eye On Europe As They Brace Themselves For An Uncertain 2012." And
because financial markets in one region sometimes shake in the wake of turbulence in another
part of the world, speculative-grade borrowers with looming refinancing needs--or that rely on
favorable credit conditions for their short-term survival--are keenly attuned to this.
That said, Standard & Poor's believes that U.S. nonfinancial corporate borrowers in many
industries and sectors are better-positioned for an economic slump or lending freeze than they
were heading into the financial crisis that struck in 2008. Large investment-grade borrowers are
sitting on unprecedented piles of cash and have streamlined their operations to trim costs and
maximize profit margins. Meanwhile, many of their lower-rated competitors have jumped at the
chance to push out debt maturities while credit conditions are favorable.
"Corporate borrowers that successfully navigated the recent recession and financial market
turbulence have some reason for cautious optimism--particularly those that have pushed out their
debt maturities," said Standard & Poor's Managing Director John Bilardello. "But it's not all
good news."
The recovery in the U.S. remains fragile, with Standard & Poor's economists seeing a 35%
chance that the country will slip back into recession. Standard & Poor's forecasts U.S. GDP
growth of just 1.7% in 2012.
Clearly, the economic fate of their home country still reigns as the main credit factor for
U.S. corporate borrowers--and the world's biggest economy is certainly capable of falling back
into recession without a push from Europe. The recent slowdown of the improvement in aggregate
credit quality that prevailed early in 2011 is one indication of this.
As it stands, Standard & Poor's expects a balance of ratings changes in 2012.