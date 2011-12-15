(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed four French RMBS transactions originated by Electricite de France (EDF; 'A+'/'F1'), Gaz de France (GDF) and their subsidiaries. The rating actions are as follows:

Electra 1:

Class A4 (ISIN FR0000504227): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Loggias 2001-1:

Class A (ISIN FR0000488462): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Class B (ISIN FR0000488470): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

Loggias 2003-1:

Class A (ISIN FR0010029231): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Class B (ISIN FR0010029256): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

FCC Minotaure Compartment 2004-1:

Class A (ISIN FR0010302687): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

Class B (ISIN FR0010302794): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;

Class C (ISIN FR0010302802): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;

The affirmations reflect the sufficient credit support available to the notes, as well as the sound performance of the underlying pools. In each transaction, the level of cumulative defaults to date has been considerably lower than the originally assumed levels.

The methodology applied to these four transactions differs to that of a typical RMBS transaction. For all transactions, the issuers (Fonds Commun de Creances) purchased the underlying pool at a discount price, and diverted excess principal to interest payments. This was necessary so that the yield on the subsidised loans is sufficient to cover the interest due on the notes. The majority of the loans do not benefit from collateral acting as security but loan instalments are deducted from the salaries of employees. Defaults are recorded in case of death, temporary or permanent disability of a borrower, and when over-indebtedness, bereavement and/or change in family status can cause an early termination.

Compared with the other three transactions, Electra has shown higher cumulative defaults throughout its life, presently standing at 1.4% of its initial collateral balance, although it does benefit from a higher discount, and therefore the level of excess spread is still sufficient to absorb the period losses.

Loggias 2001-1 has paid pro-rata since inception and therefore the credit enhancement of both classes is constant at 4.7% and 1.4% for the class A and B, respectively. The overall performance of the pool is further stabilising toward recent period due to deleveraging.

On the last interest payment date (IPD) Loggias 2003-1 recorded a negative solvency margin due to an unusual high amount of period gross defaults that has subsequently triggered the accelerated note amortisation. This will mean the transaction will start paying down the note holders on a monthly and sequential basis, and the transaction will now trap any net excess spread, which will be used to further pay down the notes. This will likely cause faster amortisation of the class A notes and a consequential increase in credit enhancement for both the class A and class B note and in Fitch's view is deemed to be beneficial for the transaction.

FCC Minotaure 2004-1's performance is in line with initial expectations, with cumulative gross defaults standing at 0.48% of initial pool balance. The credit enhancement on the class A, B and C notes has increased to 8.3%, 3.5%, 3.3% from 7.1%, 2.2% and 2.0% respectively, due to the reserve fund capturing 20% of gross excess spread each payment date.