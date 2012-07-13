(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

-- We have assigned a 'B+' rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Access Finance B.V. (not rated), a special purpose entity of Access Bank PLC.

-- The rating reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Nigeria-based Access Bank PLC.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' long-term issue rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Nigeria-based Access Finance B.V (not rated). The notes to be issued are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Access Bank PLC (Access Bank; B+/Stable/B).

Access Finance B.V. is a special purpose entity created solely for debt issuance to fund Access Bank. The senior unsecured notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Access Bank. Consequently, the rating on the notes, all of which are senior unsecured, reflects the counterparty credit ratings on Access Bank.

The ratings on Access Bank reflect its 'bb-' anchor, as well as the bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "adequate" funding and "average" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The counterparty credit ratings on Access Bank reflect the bank's stand-alone credit profile of 'b+'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Access Bank PLC, July 2, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011