(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our recovery expectations have deteriorated for White Tower Europe 2007-1!apos;s only-remaining loan--Heron City--which has been in special servicing since June 2011.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class B to E notes, and affirmed our rating on the class A notes.

-- White Tower 2007-1 is a European true-sale CMBS transaction.

-- Our ratings in this transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard !amp; Poor!apos;s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on White Tower Europe 2007-1 PLC!apos;s class B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class A notes (see list below).

White Tower 2007-1 is a European true-sale commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. At closing in May 2007, it was secured on six office, leisure and retail, and residential loans in Germany, France, and Spain.

On July 14, 2011, we lowered our ratings on White Tower 2007-1!apos;s class C and D notes, due to market value declines of properties securing the then-remaining loans in this transaction--Deutsche Bahn Hanover, Deutsche Bahn Nuremberg, and Heron City--and due to the Heron City loan!apos;s increased risk of principal losses (see !quot;Various Rating Actions Taken In European CMBS Transaction White Tower Europe 2007-1 Following Prepayments!quot;).

Since then, the borrower has fully repaid the Deutsche Bahn Hanover and Deutsche Bahn Nuremberg loans. This leaves outstanding the Heron City loan, secured by a single leisure and retail property close to Barcelona.

Today!apos;s rating actions follow our review of the performance of this loan, and subsequent reduction of our recovery expectations.

As only one loan remains, the pool is now highly concentrated. The Heron City loan, which matured in December 2011, has been in special servicing since June 2011 for breach of its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio covenant. We received a special notice on March 26, 2012, that a new valuation for the property backing the loan had been prepared in December 2011, showing that the LTV ratio has increased to 174% from 128%. Rent arrears, which peaked at 20% in 2009, have again increased to about 9%, from 2% in July 2011. The special servicer, Societe Generale, states that these arrears are mostly due to one tenant and is in the process of being repaid. We consider that the Spanish economy (including the continuing recession and high unemployment rates) will continue to constrain the Spanish leisure sector, and increase the risk of further income deterioration for the property backing the Heron City loan.

Although there is a potential three-year loan workout period before the legal final maturity of the notes, we consider it unlikely that most of the cash trapped will be used to pay down the loan. We understand that the servicer, Hatfield Philips International Ltd., may work out the loan in a shorter timeframe, given its statements and its intent to use trapped cash for expenses and capital expenditures. As a result, we have increased our loss expectations for the loan.

In view of our assessment of the recoverable proceeds of the remaining loan, we have lowered our ratings on the class C to E notes to !apos;B- (sf)!apos;, !apos;CCC (sf)!apos;, and !apos;CCC (sf)!apos;, respectively, to reflect our view that they will likely suffer principal losses. We have lowered our rating on the class B notes to !apos;B (sf)!apos;, as we consider that they are at increased risk of suffering principal losses. We have affirmed our !apos;A (sf)!apos; rating on the class A notes, given the level of subordination remaining in the transaction.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today!apos;s rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see !quot;Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,!quot; published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions.

On June 4, we published a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology (see !quot;Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology,!quot; published on June 4, 2012). The proposed criteria do not significantly change Standard !amp; Poor!apos;s longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flow (S!amp;P NCF) and value (S!amp;P Value). We therefore anticipate limited impact for European outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology criteria are finalized.

However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology does not include certain market-specific adjustments. An application of these criteria to European transactions will therefore be published when we release our updated rating criteria.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see !quot;Related Criteria And Research!quot;).