(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 13 -

Rating Action

On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its long-term corporate credit rating and its national scale rating on Russia-based heavy engineering holding company OMZ, which had previously been suspended.

Rationale

We have withdrawn the ratings at the issuer's request. We had previously suspended the ratings on OMZ on June 15, 2012, due to the continued lack of satisfactory and timely information that prevented us from adequately assessing the company's true financial condition, including its current liquidity position, and thus its credit quality. The OMZ group last published detailed consolidated financial information under International Financial Reporting Standards in May 2012 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.

Ratings List

Ratings Withdrawn

OMZ

To From

Corporate Credit Rating NR Suspended

Russia National Scale NR Suspended