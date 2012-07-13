(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 -
Rating Action
On July 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its long-term
corporate credit rating and its national scale rating on Russia-based heavy
engineering holding company OMZ, which had previously been suspended.
Rationale
We have withdrawn the ratings at the issuer's request. We had previously
suspended the ratings on OMZ on June 15, 2012, due to the continued lack of
satisfactory and timely information that prevented us from adequately
assessing the company's true financial condition, including its current
liquidity position, and thus its credit quality. The OMZ group last published
detailed consolidated financial information under International Financial
Reporting Standards in May 2012 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
Ratings List
Ratings Withdrawn
OMZ
To From
Corporate Credit Rating NR Suspended
Russia National Scale NR Suspended