DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 13 - U.S. banks have thus far borne the brunt of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act's impact, while its effects on asset gatherers have been more moderate, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, titled "Dodd-Frank Hasn't Hurt U.S. Asset Gatherers' Credit Quality, But It's Still Early On."
"We have not taken any rating actions on asset gatherers as a result of Dodd-Frank--which contains some of the widest-reaching financial regulatory reforms in U.S. history--because nothing enacted, so far, has significantly affected the credit quality of any of the firms we rate," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Charles Rauch. "That said, we believe Dodd-Frank could, when fully implemented, have ratings implications for U.S. exchanges and clearinghouses."
"Although the final language of the regulations and their implementation may cause unforeseen issues for some companies, we don't expect Dodd-Frank to have rating implications for the other asset gathering sectors, which include independent brokers, traditional and alternative asset managers, and payment processors," said Mr. Rauch.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)