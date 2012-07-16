BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 - Fitch Ratings has migrated A.J. Toll Road Private Limited's (AJTRPL) bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:
- INR93.3m term loan: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
- INR250m bank guarantee: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'
- INR231.6m bank loan: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A(ind)'
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of the bank loans. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago