(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Monnet Power Company Ltd's (MPCL)
INR38,190m (including an external commercial borrowing (ECB) of USD100m) senior project bank
loans a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The agency has also assigned MPCL's
INR3,500m subordinated project bank loans a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
Monnet Ispat Energy Ltd is implementing a 1,050MW coal-based thermal power
project, through MPCL, in Angul, Orissa. The project cost is INR50,920m, which
is being funded through a senior debt of INR38,190m. MPCL has a 25-year power
purchase agreement (PPA) with PTC India ('Fitch A1+(ind)'/Stable), for around
42% of generation. PTC in turn has tied up with West Bengal Electricity
Distribution Co Ltd. The company has another 25-year PPA with PTC India for
around 21% of the power generated, to be sold on a short/medium term basis at a
guaranteed tariff. About 25% will be sold to the government of Orissa at a
tariff prescribed by the regulatory commission and the balance is planned as
merchant power.