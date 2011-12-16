(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed Kiatnakin Bank Public Company Limited
(KK) at National Long-Term 'BBB+(tha)' with Positive Outlook and Phatra Securities Public
Company Limited (Phatra) at National Long-Term 'A-(tha)' with Stable Outlook. Their National
Short-Term ratings have been affirmed at 'F2(tha)'.
The rating action follows the recent announcement of the merger plan between KK
and Phatra Capital Public Company Limited (Phatra Capital) which holds a 99.7%
stake in Phatra.
KK's Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank would continue
to improve its asset quality and profitability, as well as maintaining its
strong capital ratio. Potential benefits from the merger, if successful, are
another positive factor incorporated in the Outlook. An upgrade of KK's National
Long-Term rating will depend on the execution of merged entity's business
strategy and synergies realised from the merger. The merger is expected to be
completed in Q312.
Fitch expects KK to leverage Phatra's expertise in investment banking and
securities in Thailand. This should support KK's expansion in wholesales
banking, allowing a gradual shift away from its traditional auto hire purchase,
SMEs and residential project loans. The merger is based on a non-cash share
swap, and therefore will not increase leverage at KK. In addition, KK's
profitability should improve with the consolidation of Phatra Capital's results
in 2012-13.
Fitch notes that synergies from the merger may take a longer time to realise due
to integration risk and implementation of risk management policy. The agency
notes that an effective risk management policy should help provide a growth
platform for KK without compromising its credit quality and funding profile.
The ratings of Phatra reflect Fitch's expectations that it will maintain its
business model and financial position after the merger. Despite the change in
ownership at the holding level, Phatra's core business should not be affected by
the merger. Phatra should continue to rely mainly on equity funding, although to
support future business expansion, Fitch believes Phatra may increase leverage
moderately. Nevertheless, Phatra's net capital ratio should range from 40%-60%,
well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 7% and adequate for its risk
profile.
Greater diversification of revenue and sustainable improvement in profitability
and market position may lead to a positive rating action on Phatra. However, a
substantial decline in the capital and liquidity position - as well as
deteriorating profitability due to competition and a significant increase in
leverage - may result in a negative rating action. Also, significant
diversification into riskier areas such as proprietary trading and derivatives
could increase Phatra's risk profile, undermining its ratings.
KK was established as a finance company in 1971 and became a commercial bank in
October 2005, with total assets of THB184.9bn at end-September 2011. Phatra is
Thailand's leading securities firm with a strong franchise in investment banking
and equity research.