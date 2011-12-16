(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 16 - Fitch Ratings says that while the construction sector in the EMEA region will remain weak in 2012, significant diversification into transport concessions, an established international footprint in construction, and recent de-leveraging through divestments, will help insulate credit metrics for issuers rated by the agency. Fitch has a stable outlook for EMEA construction issuers.

Fitch believes that a redeployment of surplus cash flow into complementary transport infrastructure assets during the past decade has increased cash flow visibility and, ultimately, made the business model of rated issuers in the construction sector more stable.

The report also discusses key challenges facing issuers during 2012; working capital stress, increased operating risk environment, and margin pressures. Issuers covered in the report include Vinci SA, Ferrovial SA, and Obrascon Huarte Lain SA.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: EMEA Construction

here